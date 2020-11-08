Locals gather in downtown Lafayette to celebrate Biden win

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As the celebrations continue for some across the country, here in Lafayette, a small group gathered in support of Joe Biden becoming the president-elect.

“It’s a day about celebrating a move in the right direction,” Natalie Mcelyea said.

Patty Meehan said she’s excited to finally see a woman in the White House. “To me, it’s unfathomable that we don’t have the same rights- or same opportunities as someone else. That’s ridiculous.”

Mcelyea was at the celebration with her two-year-old disabled son. She says, thanks to the election, she hopes bullying will start to stop in the country. “It’s like a relief, like I can breathe again. It’s so much better.” She’s say’s reminded of the moments the President Trump mocked a disabled reporter at a rally.

President Trump supporters also showed up to the celebration just to share their thoughts. One person said, “He needs to take a stand and tell them what he has on his mind, he needs to just tell them.”

The group was hoping more people would have showed up, however, there were showers which may have stopped people from coming they said.