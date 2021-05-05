Local special-needs nonprofit launches support group for dads

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana, a Lafayette-based special-needs resources nonprofit organization, has launched a new support group for dads of special needs individuals.

The D.R.E.A.M.S. Dads Support Group is open to dads of children or adults with special needs to connect with other dads to discuss what it’s like to care for a loved one with special needs. The group is set to meet on the first Friday of every month at the D.R.E.A.M.S. facility on Verot School Rd.

The launch of the dads’ support group comes a little over a year after the launch of the moms’ support group by the nonprofit.

“At the beginning of 2020, D.R.E.A.M.S. started up a support group for moms and that launched with great success,” said D.R.E.A.M.S. Founder and Executive Director Brian Watkins. “We decided to start one up for dads because we saw a need in the special needs community for people to reach out and talk to about their concerns with other parents who are going through similar circumstances.”

The group asks dads to attend without their children, spouses/significant others, or caregivers so that they can give everyone attending the opportunity to speak comfortably and openly about any concerns and questions.

For more information about the D.R.E.A.M.S. support group for dads, email dreamsfoundationaca@gmail.com.