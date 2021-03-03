Local restaurants adjust to governor’s Phase 3 orders

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will be moving into Phase 3 after more than three months in a modified Phase 2 stage.

The transition to Phase 3 is going into effect and the majority of businesses, including restaurants and salons, will be able to move to 75% capacity.

The owner of Gary’s Restaurant in Lafayette, Troy Kling, says he’s relieved.

“There was a lot of unknown variables and a lot of fear from a business perspective on what would happen with the mandate,” said Kling.

Kling says although there were some changes at the start of the pandemic, it did not affect the business. At Gary’s, customers normally order, pick-up, and go, so following health and safety guidelines has been simple.

Receiving product was the challenge.

“A lot of plants were shut down,” said Kling. “Meat was hard to get, so that created a lot of issues.”

Now ready to make the transition into Phase 3, Kling says he’s excited Louisiana is transitioning so we can get back to a degree of normalcy.

“Our regulars will be able to sit down and enjoy a meal.”

During Phase 3, Edwards says the statewide mask mandate will remain in place.