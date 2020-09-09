Local pastor looking for evacuee shelter after finding out he can’t use the building he already has

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette pastor who offered shelter to evacuees says he’s not going to be able to pull it off — at least at the church — after learning the property he’s renting can not be used for that purpose.

The pastor of Freedom World Ministries opened his church doors to shelter people who fled Hurricane Laura. He now has four evacuees who will eventually have to leave. He says the motels are filled and there’s no sheltering he knows of in Lafayette. The pastor is hoping someone out there can help. He says the calls to him for a place to stay keep coming in, and he’s not able to rest until he at least tries to do something.

As pastor Lawrence Levy moves on with day-to-day responsibilities away from the church, a commitment he made to shelter Hurricane Laura evacuees weighs heavy on his heart. He said last night he got a call from a 58-year-old man from Lake Charles with nowhere to go.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances that arose with the church where I am renting; I’m unable to take in any evacuees because it’s not set-up for that,” said Levy. “It was just my heart going out to make it happen.”

First, the pastor needs to find a place for the four evacuees at the church right now. He says he’s worried about them because they’re older.

“It’s a bad situation that’s heavy on my heart,” said Levy. “I don’t even know how to begin removing somebody especially since these people are very comfortable, but what I want to do is just ask people to come together with me. I have nowhere for them to go.”

He’s asking anyone able to help to please reach out to him. He says the calls for help are pouring in.

“If there are some rent houses that somebody don’t mind allowing to be used for a month or until we can figure this out,” said Levy. “Even if there’s a vacant building to where they say you can take this building and use it and utilize it for whatever you would need/”

The pastor realizes that if property comes available it will have to be up to par. He says he would provide bedding and ensure the site is equipped for housing people. The pastor has helped people in the past. Several years ago, he rented motel rooms for people who were homeless and out in the cold. He also supplied them with items for their everyday needs.

“I know how to do what I’m doing, I just don’t have all the means to make it happen,” he said.

If you need shelter, dial 211 or text the keyword LASHELTER to 898-211.

Pastor Levy can be contacted at (678) 799-5712.