Local families celebrate All Saints Day by remembering lost loved ones

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For many, All Saints Day is an important day of the year. One that some people try their best not to forget.

For Earl Trahan, this day is about remembering several family members.

“I have my wife buried over here, my twin sister buried here, and my younger sister buried here,” Trahan motioned to different burial placements.

All Saints Day is a celebration of life for the Trahan family.

For another local family, it’s a day they remember those taken too soon.

“He was our grandson and we loved him very much,” said Carol Lacey, whose grandson was murdered in 2019.

This year he would’ve been 23-years old. For the Lacey family, it still feels like it was yesterday.

“It will always be fresh,” said Carol.

Lacey says while he is still grieving the death of his grandson, he and his family continue to move forward.

“They should still be with us, but life goes on.”