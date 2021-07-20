Local churches to host back-to-school backpack giveaway July 24

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s common for organizations to hold back-to-school giveaways every year before school starts.

After a tough year of parents not being at work or being financially stable, one parent says now is the best time to give back. The time is near where parents start shopping for their children’s school supplies. Items needed for their child can get pricey.

Most parents with school-age children were hit hard financially and are working with a tight budget. One parent feels these back-to-school giveaways will tremendously help relieve added stress when it comes to making sure their child has everything, they need this school year.

“Having that extra income to be able to provide the supply will definitely help those who cannot go back to work because they have to be home. Those supplies will definitely be beneficial.”

Many organizations across Acadiana are helping to bridge the gap and fill the need. The Pastoral Alliance of Southwest Louisiana is hosting a drive-thru back-to-school bash. Pastor Charles Banks of Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries says the alliance will be giving over 300 free backpacks full of supplies.

“We know that COVID set in, and a lot of parents may not have the funds to buy backpacks or school supplies,” said Banks.

The event will be held Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northgate Mall in Lafayette. Free food, backpacks and school supplies will be provided. You also have a chance to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first 20 people to take the vaccine will receive a $20 gift card. Organizers say you must have your children in the car to receive the supplies.