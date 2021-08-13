Local church invites Acadiana teachers to weekend event in their honor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Teachers face many challenges in the classroom and the pandemic has made it even more difficult. A local church is trying to help ease life for Acadiana teachers by holding a weekend event in their honor.

For the past three years, The Bayou Church in Lafayette has honored Acadiana educators for their hard work and dedication.

Senior pastor Sean Walker says each year the event gets bigger and better as more educators attend the event.

Walker says, “We want every educator in Acadiana, whether it’s pre-school, middle school, high school, even at the college level and it’s not just teachers, it’s also administrators and people who work on facilities teams. We want to honor all educators around Acadiana and thank them for what they’ve doing for the next generation.”

The teachers recieve gifts and donations including loaded gift cards and items to use in or outside of their classrooms.

But perhaps one of the most memorable parts of the program happens during an emotional video presentation that has gone viral each year.

The video features Acadiana natives who have made their mark locally, nationally and globally…like actress and producer Denise Boutte, Red Lerille, gym owner & fitness guru, Alan Jouban, mixed martial artist, UFC veteran, Marc Broussard, singer/songwriter…all talking about the impact educators have made in their lives.

News Ten anchor Darla Montgomery was honored to be a part of this year’s teacher appreciation video. Darla says, “Teachers face so many challenges but they must stay focused and remember their purpose because they’re preparing us for life.”

Walker reiterates, “We just want to take that opportunity as the new school year is about to kick off to say we love you, we’re so thankful for you, we are behind you so we cannot wait to honor them this weekend.”

All education professionals in Acadiana are invited to attend including teachers, school board members, district staff, school support staff and more.

The event is being held Sunday August 15th at The Bayou Church in Lafayette at 8:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.