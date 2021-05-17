Business announces purchase of old Evangeline Thruway Walmart building

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Completeful, a drop shipping fulfillment service, is under contract to purchase the former Walmart building on Evangeline Throughway and will consolidate three Lafayette Parish facilities into the building.

Completeful currently has 100 full-time employees with plans to fill an additional 100 positions this year. During peak production periods, the company may have as many as 500 employees with the addition of seasonal hires.

“Being able to operate under one roof has always been the goal, but we have been growing so fast we have been unable to find a building with enough power and space to accommodate that,” said Josh Goree, Completeful founder. “The new Completeful facility will provide both.”

The expansion will allow the company to go from processing 5,000 orders a day to 30,000 orders a day. The company, which has experienced 200-400% growth annually, has fulfilled more than one million orders.

The company was started in Goree’s garage, where he built the first laser engraver and focused on wedding-related products. Eventually he moved into fulfillment to give others the opportunity to sell similar products without the upfront costs of machinery and overhead.

“For far too long we have seen businesses move out of North Lafayette. It is time that we start bringing investment back to the Evangeline Thruway Corridor and Completeful is one more step towards bringing more businesses, jobs, and commerce back to the area,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The company is hiring for several positions including engineers, programmers, machine operators, shift leaders, truck drivers, janitors, customer service, product preparation, wood workers, and more.

Applications can be submitted through www.indeed.com. Search for Completeful Technologies to see the full list of open positions.