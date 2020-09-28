Lightning strikes home in Scott — no injuries reported, house sustains only electrical damage

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A lightning strike to a manufactured home in Scott resulted in some major electrical damage to the home, but no structural damage and no injuries earlier this afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Scott firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Renaud Drive. Witnesses told crews that lightning had struck the top of the home, and smoke began to emit from the roof. Firefighters observed a hole caused by the strike.

No one was home, so firefighters had to force entry to examine the extent of the damage.

“Once inside, it was determined that all electrical outlets were burnt or damage due to the strike,” said Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Firefighters placed a tarp over the hole created by the lightning and disconnected power to the home.