Life insurance group donates $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — WoodmenLife has donated $10,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana to help combat food insecurity that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Jurisdictional Convention Project, WoodmenLife has supported efforts to tackle hunger across Acadiana for over a hundred years. Since 2013, Second Harvest has been a beneficiary of this project’s efforts to combat hunger. This donation is very significant and will help provide 40,000 meals to many experiencing hunger in Acadiana and surrounding communities.



“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five households in Louisiana were at risk of hunger. We have yet to fully realize the full impact the pandemic has caused on food insecurity,” said Beth Guidry, Development Manager for Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana. “This generous donation will help to serve those most in need in our area, and Second Harvest is honored to be able to partner with such an amazing group of individuals from WoodmenLife.”



“Our mission is to give back to our community in any way we can,” said Karen Hebert, Community Outreach Advisor for WoodmenLife. “Fighting hunger is a cause that is dear to our hearts.” Donations like WoodmenLife’s is essential and needed to support front line hunger relief organizations like Second Harvest in areas hardest hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to ensure they can sustain their operations to help people who need it most.