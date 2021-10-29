LHS locked down after threats not intended for Lafayette spread online; Lockdown lifted

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette High School was locked down Friday morning after threats were spread on social media. The lockdown was lifted after an investigation into the threats showed they were intended for a school in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green, LPSS placed LHS on a precautionary lockdown after the social media posts were spread among students.

The threat was apparently intended for Livonia High School in Pointe Coupee Parish, and Lafayette is not under any kind of threat. It is unclear what the threats were or if Livonia High was also locked down.

No further information is available at this time, but we will continue updating this story as more details become available.