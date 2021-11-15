LGBTQ book to remain in circulation at Lafayette Public library

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Books are meant to teach, inform, and enlighten.

The banning of a particular book named This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson was at question at the Lafayette Library Control meeting.

After hearing from the public, the board was able to reach a compromise.

“I had very little resources to help me understand my homosexuality.”

“Books provide another important value. They show queer teenagers like myself and my friends that they are not alone.”

Many stories were shared like this about personal experiences as being a part of the LGBTQ community.

About a dozen speakers showed up to support the book remaining in circulation.

Robert Judge, president of The Library Board of Control issued the following statement.

“Because someone challenged the book, that’s part of the library policy. Someone find some material that they find is object able they have a right to file a complaint or a reconsideration.”

The library board of control decided to move the book to the adult non-fiction section of the library.

Matthew Humphrey, President of PFlag Lafayette issued a statement saying:

“I think it was a decent compromise. I don’t think that the library board should be involved in any censorship of any matter.”

Michael Lunsford who made the request for the book to be moved issued the following statement:

“I think that was a very exceptional compromise and I’m very pleased.”

Teenagers at the meeting who are apart of the LGBTQ community were happy with the outcome.

“It is a reminder to the LGBTQ youth that people care and that it can get better and we made progress.”