LFD: Young couple lose everything in Oak Crest Dr. house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A young couple who were away from their home lost everything in a house fire on Oak Crest Dr. on Sunday night, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said neighbors noticed smoke coming from the dwelling and called 911. When firefighters arrived on scene, the smoke and flames were coming from the windows and front door, said Trahan.

While one cat and one dog were saved from the burning structure, a second cat was killed in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though it seems to have originated in the home’s kitchen.

The home sustained heavy fire damage.