LFD: Three Lafayette family members injure themselves with fireworks, two underwent surgery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) reported three local family members were injured — two requiring surgery — while playing with fireworks on Tuesday at a local motel.

The LFD responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m., finding all three people — a father, a mother and their daughter — needing medical assistance. They were taken to a local hospital.

Investigators determined that the father was setting off an “artillery shell” firework from a balcony while holding the tube in his hands. The firework exploded in his hands. At the same time, the five-year-old daughter was nearby during the explosion and sustained “serious injuries” to one of her hands.

“The sparks from the artillery shell ignited fireworks on the ground which set off another artillery shell,” said LFD Public Information Officer Alton Trahan. “The pyrotechnics in the shell hit the mother causing serious burns.”

While the mother was treated for burns, the father and daughter underwent surgery for their injuries.

“The incident was determined to be an accident,” said Trahan. “We caution everyone about the dangers of setting off fireworks. Fireworks should always be placed on the ground. Our prayers are with the family while they heal from this tragic event.”