UPDATE: Gas leak repaired, traffic on E. Vermilion St. reopened

Firefighter in hole placing a temporary patch on the gas leak. (Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department)

UPDATE, 2:47 p.m.: The roadway has been reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters and the HazMat team responded to the scene of a gas leak in the 600 block of E. Vermilion St. shortly after 1:30 p.m. today.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said employees with LUS were doing work and accidentally busted a small gas line. Lafayette Hazmat Team responded and quickly stopped the leak until Atmos Energy arrived on the scene. 

While the leak has been stopped, crews continue to work on the line. Traffic on E. Vermilion will be blocked until the repair is made.

