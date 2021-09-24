Lee Brice to headline Cajundome country music benefit concert for hurricane victims

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Lee Brice performs onstage at Audacy’s Stars & Strings Concert Benefiting 9/11 at Pier 17 on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audacy )

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Country music performer Lee Brice will be the headliner for a one-night benefit concert at the Cajundome on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. to help the victims of Louisiana’s hurricanes.

The Ragin’ Country Crawl concert will also feature performers Randy Houser, Colt Ford and Dee Jay Silver.

“It’s a great honor for me personally to come out and play a small role in helping out the proud, resilient people of Louisiana,” said Brice in a press release. “Country music has a special power to unite and uplift, and I look forward to taking the stage and inspiring fans to take action and lend a helping hand to families and communities facing a long road to recovery.”

Organizers said proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts for victims of recent hurricanes that have impacted Southern Louisiana.

“Local leaders on the frontlines of the recovery effort will be enlisted to ensure that proceeds benefit those most in need,” stated a press release. “The event is presented by CMR Construction & Roofing and produced by Mike Flaskey Entertainment.”

“Our company was founded on the idea of helping people find a way back to their normal lives after facing unthinkable disasters,” said CMR Construction & Roofing CEO Steve Soule. “Ragin Country Crawl will be a perfect opportunity for the country music community to turn one special evening into much-needed support for families and businesses across the region.”

General public ticket sales are available at ragincc.com.