LEDA to host largest job recruitment in Acadiana on Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Economic Development Authority is holding a job fair on Wednesday, August 4, with more than 90 of the region’s top employers planned to be on hand to screen job candidates.

The job fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Masks will be required, per the governor’s announcement that was made on Monday.

“After a year of virtual job fairs, we are very excited to host the LEDA Job Fair in person. The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the workforce shortage many industries are facing,” said Gregg Gothreaux, LEDA President and CEO.

“This Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring,” Gothreaux continued. “The participating companies offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees.”

The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission- Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.

The LEDA Job Fair is free to job seekers. Online pre-registration is available at: ledajobfair2021.eventbrite.com. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. The online list of participating employers is updated daily. Visit www.lafayette.org/LEDAjobfair for the latest job fair updates.