LEDA to host healthcare job fair Feb. 8 at Cajundome Convention Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re looking for a job in the healthcare field, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) is hosting a job fair at the Cajundome Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. until noon.

“Healthcare is Acadiana’s largest and fastest-growing industry,” said LEDA President and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell. “Due to COVID-19, the industry has experienced additional workforce shortages which has required local providers to increase their recruitment efforts. LEDA continues to work with local employers to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce.”

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from nearly 30 local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of nurses and nurse assistants, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, admit counselors, allied health and clinical support roles, recruiters, field supervisors, billing specialists, security, custodians, housekeepers, and more.

A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available at www.lafayette.org/healthcarejobfair. Companies interested in participating in the event can contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at (337) 593-1400.