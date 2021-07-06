LEDA to hold job fair at Cajundome Convention Center Aug. 4

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) will hold its 26th annual job fair at the Cajundome Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

LEDA officials say dozens of the region’s top employers will be on hand to screen job candidates at the even, which is the largest of its kind in Acadiana. The event is free for job-seekers. Online pre-registration is available at: ledajobfair2021.eventbrite.com. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. The online list of participating employers is updated daily. Visit www.lafayette.org/jobfair for the latest job fair updates.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“After a year of virtual job fairs, we are very excited to host the LEDA Job Fair in person,” said LEDA President/CEO Gregg Gothreaux. “The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the workforce shortage many industries are facing. This Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring. The participating companies offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees.”

The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s American Job Center, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.

In advance of the job fair, LEDA will host a Job Fair Prep Workshop on Wednesday, July 28, at 9:00 a.m. The two-hour event will help job seekers make the most of their job search. Laurie J. James will present Positioning Your Resume for Success and Danielle Dayries, with DMD & Associates, will present LinkedIn: The Job Leads Magnet. Pre-registration is required as seating is limited. Register at ledajobfairprep2021.eventbrite.com.

There is still space available for companies that wish to participate in the LEDA Job Fair. Company registration details can be found at www.lafayette.org/jobfair.