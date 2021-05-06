LEDA: Lafayette sales taxes for March 2021 highest ever on record

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax across Louisiana, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) noted that March 2021 racked up the highest sales tax collections in the city’s history for a single month.

March 2021 collections topped the second-highest month in history — December 2014 — by 4.2% or $28 million. Shoppers tallied $697 million in taxable sales in March, bringing the total 2021 year-to-date sales taxes collected at $1.77 billion. For the first three months of the year, Lafayette sales taxes were 19% higher than in 2020 and 17.6% higher than 2019.

“It’s clear from these numbers as operating restrictions are eased and businesses re-open or expand their services, shoppers are ready to spend in Lafayette Parish,” says LEDA CEO and President Gregg Gothreaux. “Studies show that 80 percent of consumers feel more or as connected to their communities now compared to pre-pandemic. I hope that connection and community support continues to carry over into supporting local businesses to further fuel our economic recovery.”

LEDA reports year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (18.1%), Broussard (10.8%), Carencro (50.4%), Duson (29.2%), Scott (18.2%), and Youngsville (27.0%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 13.4%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.