LEDA hosts 26th annual job fair at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — More than 90 of the region’s top employers screened resumes and talked to job seekers at Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s 26th annual job fair.

Michael Perrone walked into the job fair, resume in hand and ready to speak with some of the top employers seeking workers in the area.

Perrone says he and his family relocated from Lake Charles after the devastating hurricanes destroyed the city.

He is ready to find a stable job to support himself and his family.

“I’ve been in my graduate program at McNeese over in Lake Charles. I was a student,” said Perrone.

For a smooth process, Perrone researched and highlighted important information that would stick out to employers he’s interested in. He planned on speaking to at least 15 employers.

“I’ve got a list. I’ve gone through all the employers here. I have a list of 15-19 companies. I got a resume prepared for each one of them with stuff highlighted that’s relevant to them.”

Ryan Lagrange with the LEDA says this year’s event doesn’t compare to last year’s virtual job fair due to COVID.

He finds safety measures put in place hindered a lot of job seekers and employers.

The enhanced unemployment benefits recently ended, and Lagrange says he’s hopeful that will drive up the employment rate.

“This event taking place the first week in August is a great opportunity for job seekers that are now motivated to seek employment to connect with employers that are hiring.”