LEDA and SLCC to hold industrial trades career fair on Sept. 29

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) are partnering to host the Industrial Trades Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Cajundome Convention Center.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Companies participating in the event are hiring for industrial positions across Acadiana, including warehouse workers, mechanics, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, truck drivers, welders, crane operators, various manufacturing positions, and more.

“The region has a long history of producing skilled industrial workers and there are numerous employment opportunities across Acadiana for them,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA. “LEDA, SLCC, and community partners continue to identify companies with skilled trades openings and connect them with our qualified workforce.”

Attendees are encouraged to review the list of participating companies and identify the ones they would like to meet with at the event. A full list of participating companies and their openings can be found at www.lafayette.org/industrialtrades.

“Our mission is to work with business and industry to build our local workforce, and this job fair will allow hundreds of job seekers to meet with hiring companies in person to put them on a path to a long-term career,” said Nancy Roy, Interim Director of Business Development ad Community Education for SLCC’s Corporate College.

Along with the companies, representatives from Acadiana Workforce Solutions and South Louisiana Community College will be on hand to meet with job seekers to explain job services and training opportunities.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers should bring copies of their resumes and certifications. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the event online at tradesjobfair.eventbrite.com.

Masks or face coverings will be required for all attendees and will be available at the door.