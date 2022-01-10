Leadership Institute announces Lafayette class for 2022 — including KLFY’s Dalfred Jones

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Leadership Institute of Acadiana announced the 35 local dignitaries that will make up their 2022 Class XXXV.

The 11-month program begins with a two-day retreat in February. From March through November, the

class will devote an entire day each month for discussion with community and business leaders, trips

throughout the community, and engaging exercises pertinent to the program topics. The selected participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors, including:

Dalfred Jones – KLFY

Rachel Adams – Acadiana Center for the Arts

Jessica S. Allain, Esq. – Jones Walker LLP

Katherin Boudreaux – The Lafayette Council on Aging, Inc.

Brittany Bowie – Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding Acadiana & SW Louisiana

Jillian Bradley, MBA – Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music

Lisa Broussard, DNS, RN, CNE – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Tessa Brown – CCI Piping Systems

Keesha B. Buteau, MBA – Community Advocate

Travis Champagne – Neighborly Home Lending

Corey Chapman – Acadian Ambulance

Pierre Coleman – 232-HELP/Louisiana 211

Charli Derise Derouen, MS, LAC – New Vision

Wendy Dorfman – Community Advocate

Honorable Valerie Gotch Garrett – 15th Judicial District Judge, Division B

Levar Greenhouse – AT&T

Jesse M. Guidry – Lafayette Travel

Kevin Guillory, MBA – Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center

Bishop Carlos Harvin – Lafayette Consolidated Government

Sarah H. Lopez, MBA – Awardmaster

Earl J. LeBlanc – One Lemoine

Bernadette Lee – Townsquare Media of Lafayette

Corey McCoy – Kitchen On Klinton

Rocky Menard – Altria, Air Force Reserve

Elise Morrison – Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

John Nugent – Safehouse

Stacey L. Perrodin – Gulf Coast Bank

Leigh Ann Ripka – Rudick Construction Group

Mechelle Roberthon, CPTD, MS, MCCT, MOS – Home Bank

Terrilyn Roberts, MS – Woman’s Foundation

Kelsey Sanders, MBA – Eat Fuel Fleurish Meal Prepping Service

Beau Saunier, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT – MoveRx Physical Therapy

Chasah West – One Acadiana

Stephanie L. West, CPA, MBA – Wright, Moore, Dehart, Dupuis & Hutchinson, LLC

Dr. Marquia Whitehead, Ed.D, PWC, MA, BA – Dr. Kia Consulting

KLFY Anchor Dalfred Jones

“The Leadership Institute is pleased to announce the selection of 35 vibrant leaders for this program year,” said LIA Executive Director Katrena King. “As the Lafayette community continues to evolve, cultivating strong leadership is critical to its success. This year, participants will experience a curriculum that focuses on both strengths and vulnerabilities of the community. These shared experiences will empower individual participants with the knowledge they need to begin making change in the world around them.”

The program focuses on topic areas such as education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture, and social services. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing our region and the potential for a positive civic engagement.

Leadership Lafayette was established in 1987 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for a well-rounded understanding of the community, sparks community involvement, and exposes participants to a variety of community leaders, new opportunities, and leadership skills.

For more information, contact Katrena King at (337) 408-3662 or at katrena@leadacadiana.org.