Leadership Institute announces Lafayette class for 2022 — including KLFY’s Dalfred Jones

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Leadership Institute of Acadiana announced the 35 local dignitaries that will make up their 2022 Class XXXV.
The 11-month program begins with a two-day retreat in February. From March through November, the
class will devote an entire day each month for discussion with community and business leaders, trips
throughout the community, and engaging exercises pertinent to the program topics. The selected participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors, including:
- Dalfred Jones – KLFY
- Rachel Adams – Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Jessica S. Allain, Esq. – Jones Walker LLP
- Katherin Boudreaux – The Lafayette Council on Aging, Inc.
- Brittany Bowie – Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding Acadiana & SW Louisiana
- Jillian Bradley, MBA – Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music
- Lisa Broussard, DNS, RN, CNE – University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Tessa Brown – CCI Piping Systems
- Keesha B. Buteau, MBA – Community Advocate
- Travis Champagne – Neighborly Home Lending
- Corey Chapman – Acadian Ambulance
- Pierre Coleman – 232-HELP/Louisiana 211
- Charli Derise Derouen, MS, LAC – New Vision
- Wendy Dorfman – Community Advocate
- Honorable Valerie Gotch Garrett – 15th Judicial District Judge, Division B
- Levar Greenhouse – AT&T
- Jesse M. Guidry – Lafayette Travel
- Kevin Guillory, MBA – Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center
- Bishop Carlos Harvin – Lafayette Consolidated Government
- Sarah H. Lopez, MBA – Awardmaster
- Earl J. LeBlanc – One Lemoine
- Bernadette Lee – Townsquare Media of Lafayette
- Corey McCoy – Kitchen On Klinton
- Rocky Menard – Altria, Air Force Reserve
- Elise Morrison – Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana
- John Nugent – Safehouse
- Stacey L. Perrodin – Gulf Coast Bank
- Leigh Ann Ripka – Rudick Construction Group
- Mechelle Roberthon, CPTD, MS, MCCT, MOS – Home Bank
- Terrilyn Roberts, MS – Woman’s Foundation
- Kelsey Sanders, MBA – Eat Fuel Fleurish Meal Prepping Service
- Beau Saunier, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT – MoveRx Physical Therapy
- Chasah West – One Acadiana
- Stephanie L. West, CPA, MBA – Wright, Moore, Dehart, Dupuis & Hutchinson, LLC
- Dr. Marquia Whitehead, Ed.D, PWC, MA, BA – Dr. Kia Consulting
“The Leadership Institute is pleased to announce the selection of 35 vibrant leaders for this program year,” said LIA Executive Director Katrena King. “As the Lafayette community continues to evolve, cultivating strong leadership is critical to its success. This year, participants will experience a curriculum that focuses on both strengths and vulnerabilities of the community. These shared experiences will empower individual participants with the knowledge they need to begin making change in the world around them.”
The program focuses on topic areas such as education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture, and social services. Graduates leave the program with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing our region and the potential for a positive civic engagement.
Leadership Lafayette was established in 1987 to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for a well-rounded understanding of the community, sparks community involvement, and exposes participants to a variety of community leaders, new opportunities, and leadership skills.
For more information, contact Katrena King at (337) 408-3662 or at katrena@leadacadiana.org.