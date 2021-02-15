LDH: Lafayette Parish man dies after slipping on ice and hitting head on ground

UPDATE, 2/15: Due to the threat of record-breaking low temperatures overnight tonight and icy conditions countinuing, Lafayette Parish will remain under a curfew until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Only essential personnel will be allowed to be out while the curfew is in effect. Once the curfew expires all residents are still urged to avoid getting out on the roadways until freezing conditions are over.

Lafayette Police and Public Works employees are working to barricade streets that are impassible because of ice and could pose extreme danger to motorists. Even if there are no barricades, roadways may still have patches of ice that can be very dangerous. Drivers should avoid going around or removing barricades.