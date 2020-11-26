LCG warns business owners to follow COVID-19 guidelines for Black Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government officials are warning business owners that COVID-19 safety violations will not be tolerated. The forewarning also includes any lines that may form for Black Friday shopping.

LCG Communications Director Jamie Angelle called the increase in COVID cases throughout Lafayette Parish “not good.” LCG is reminding business owners and residents to follow the safety guidelines or else.

“If it’s an issue with mask-wearing or not doing the right thing as far as sanitation goes, LDH will handle those calls,” said Angelle. “Those agencies have the authority to suspend or revoke those licenses that are issued for either beverage licenses or operating licenses.”

The same enforcement rule applies for Black Friday shopping next. Even though LCG isn’t expecting many shoppers to line-up early for doorbusters, they will be prepared just in case.

“We hope that folks recognize there is a pandemic going on right now, and the last place they need to be is lining up in front of a store on Black Friday,” said Angelle.

Shoppers are being advised to take advantage of early shopping online. Angelle says business owners need to ensure safety measures are in place and people are social distancing when lining up outside and inside the store.

“Again if they want to risk having their operating licenses suspended or revoked, then they definitely need to keep that mind, because it’s their responsibility to make sure they are operating in a safe manner,” he said.