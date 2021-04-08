LCG to hold debris and electronics drop-off day at Cajun Field April 17

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you have certain types of debris or electronics that don’t easily fit in your trash can or curbside, you’ll be able to drop them off at Cajun Field on April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.

LCG is working Republic Services, as well as with electronic recycling management company MRM and television manufacturer TCL. Both will be on site collecting TVs and other electronics. LCG continues its partnership with Bike Lafayette, a nonprofit organization that collects old bikes to rebuild them. Repaired bikes will be donated to children and adults in need.

Accepted Items

Old tires, wood and metal, furniture, appliances, carpet and padding, and other construction debris. There is a limit of five tires per person.

Smaller waste, such as old clothes, toys, plant pots, and other items should be placed in a bag or box.

Larger items such as old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted.

Not Accepting

Automotive fluids

Household chemicals

Compressed gas cylinders

Medical waste

Ammunition

Explosives

Gas-powered equipment

A complete list of acceptable items can be viewed online at https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/debris-drop, or residents may call (337) 291-8529.