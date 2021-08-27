LCG stresses proper way to dispose of storm debris for pickup

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With Hurricane Ida expected to stir up severe weather for south Louisiana, officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminded residents that the fastest way to get storm debris picked up is to have it properly sorted.
“We have to be aware of hazardous items potentially contaminating other waste. By correctly separating storm-related debris, it helps pickup happen in a more timely manner,” LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.
Properly separating debris ensures it will be transferred to the appropriate landfill, Foret added.
DEBRIS REMOVAL GUIDELINES
Separate into the Following Categories (Do not place items in bags):
- Electronics: Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player.
- Large Appliances: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher.
- Hazardous Waste: Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas.
- Vegetative Debris: Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants.
- Construction Debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing.
- Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging.
Debris Placement Guidelines
- Place debris curbside
- Do not place near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters or utilities
- Debris should not block roadway
- Debris placed on the sidewalk will not be picked up
- Secure appliance doors