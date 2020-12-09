LCG reminds citizens about safe exchange site at police department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — You may be able to score a great deal by buying from someone online, but meeting with a stranger may not be the safest way to conduct business over the holiday season. That’s why the Lafayette Consolidated Government has a safe exchange site at the Lafayette Police Department to help keep citizens safe when making an exchange.

“This time of year, we usually see an uptick in calls to report stealing, robbing and shoplifting,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin. “The public can feel safe knowing exchanges are monitored by a police officer, making citizens less vulnerable to crime.”

The site is secured with cameras, capturing the transaction and vehicles, and is located in the parking lot across the street from the Police Department. Upon arrival, citizens should call the number on the sign, and an officer will monitor the transaction using a live video feed. The location is also used for court-appointed and non-court ordered child custody exchanges, offering a neutral and less stressful spot to transfer belongings and handoff children to the other parent without having to walk inside the department.

District 3 City Councilwoman Liz Hebert said she spearheaded the effort to create the site, which has been in operation since 2016.

“The Safe Exchange location has given people a sense of security and comfort when meeting to exchange a product, and it deters crime, decreasing the likelihood of becoming a victim of a scam, robbery or assault,” she said.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory added, “I encourage our citizens to use the Safe Exchange location year-round, but especially during the holidays, when unfortunately criminals take advantage of others. We want our citizens to feel secure knowing the site minimizes the risk of danger.”