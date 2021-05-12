LCG provides sandbags for flooded areas, closes some roads

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government says heavy rain has caused more than two dozen road closures throughout Lafayette Parish. As a precaution, sandbags will be available for Lafayette Parish residents.

Follow this link for a list of road closures: Road Closure (Public View) (arcgis.com)

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower

Bags Per Household

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Duson

Duson Park at South A Street

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Youngsville

Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville

Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.