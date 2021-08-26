LCG preps for severe tropical weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government is preparing for Tropical Storm Ida to hit the Acadiana area this weekend. The disturbance in the Caribbean was upgraded to a named tropical storm at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

LCG is preparing ahead of the storm’s landfall and anticipating to respond should the area be impacted. The following measures are being taken:

Lowering the Camellia Detention Pond to create more water storage capacity

Running pump stations to ensure they’re properly working. Stations are regularly checked weekly.

Evaluating problematic areas to ensure nothing is impeding water flow: culvert ends (where debris typically accumulates), coulees, ditches

Fueling vehicles and readying equipment

Assistance from the community is greatly encouraged and appreciated by the Drainage Department. The following preventative maintenance tips can help to reduce flooding in the event of a storm: