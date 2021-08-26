LCG preps for severe tropical weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government is preparing for Tropical Storm Ida to hit the Acadiana area this weekend. The disturbance in the Caribbean was upgraded to a named tropical storm at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
LCG is preparing ahead of the storm’s landfall and anticipating to respond should the area be impacted. The following measures are being taken:
- Lowering the Camellia Detention Pond to create more water storage capacity
- Running pump stations to ensure they’re properly working. Stations are regularly checked weekly.
- Evaluating problematic areas to ensure nothing is impeding water flow: culvert ends (where debris typically accumulates), coulees, ditches
- Fueling vehicles and readying equipment
Assistance from the community is greatly encouraged and appreciated by the Drainage Department. The following preventative maintenance tips can help to reduce flooding in the event of a storm:
- Do not put grass clippings, construction waste, or landscaping material within the roadside ditch culverts or storm drains. Safely store in a proper bag or container for pick-up.
- Remove yard waste (i.e. raked leaves and tree branches) and litter that is thrown in the ditch or collects in front of storm drains.
- Monitor yards of loose items that could fall into storm drains during a rainfall and impede the drainage flow of stormwater.