LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is hosting a community meeting on Monday, Feb. 21. Citizens will be able to share their input on future plans for three parks in Lafayette.

PARC Director Hollis Conway believes that now is an optimal time to take a closer look at plans for Heymann, Beaver, and Lil Woods Parks, with the planned I-49 corridor and Trappey Development in the works. The parks are in close proximity, and the goal is to have enhanced, connected, and safer parks.

“Connectivity between parks is important, and Heymann Park, in particular, houses the busiest recreation center in our community and is a valued neighborhood asset. It is important that residents share what they envision to enhance this beautiful park on the Vermilion River, as well as the other parks,” Conway said.

PlanLafayette 2035 (a long-range plan or “guidebook” for Lafayette’s growth, development, and redevelopment) acknowledges the need for parks to become community meeting places with play opportunities that are available to children of all levels of ability. Increasing the opportunity for educational and special events are also an important aspect of the plan for Lafayette’s parks.

The meeting is on Monday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Heymann Recreation Center, located at 1500 S. Orange St.