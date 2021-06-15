LPD seeks over 20 suspects in city-wide narcotics investigation

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Police Chief Thomas Glover, and other law enforcement officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to release information about a major narcotics investigation.

About 3 months ago, the Lafayette Police Department started a narcotics investigation in which drug dealers posed as being homeless to sell illicit drugs.

The investigation yielded 33 illegal drug sales with 26 suspects, two of which have been arrested. At least 14 individuals are believed to have gotten the drugs from one dealer, who is currently in jail.

LPD officers went undercover to discover drug dealers, and one officer suffered fentanyl contamination during the process, Sgt. Griffin said. The officer was contaminated when the wind blew it in his face during an investigation.

The investigation focused on populous areas such as major intersections around town and intersections near I-10.

The DA will follow up with this investigation as well.