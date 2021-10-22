LCG honors first responders across the parish in ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In the height of tragedy, from a global pandemic to an increase in violence and the loss of well-known and respected first responders, local government officials are making it a point to let first responders know they are appreciated.

“It is because of your bravery, self-sacrifices, your heart, your courage that our community can count on all of you. said KLFY News 10 Anchor Darla Montgomery as she paid her respects to first responders.

2020 took a toll on all first responders. Today they were recognized for the heavy load they carry.

Law enforcement, paramedics, and the fire department heard words of encouragement and were honored for their hard work and their selfless sacrifices towards the Acadiana community.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory says this is the first year the event was held, and it won’t be the last.

“It’s a great day for Lafayette,” he said. “It’s a great day for first responders. We love them, we pray for them, and we are always there to support them. From administration to the counsels to our people, we really value our first responders.”

Carencro Chief of Police David Anderson says he appreciates the kind gesture. However, the credit goes to first responders who are on the battlefield daily.

“It’s been very rough on our officers, fire department personnel, EMT’s during this pandemic,” said Anderson. “We are going to work through it and we are going to get through it together.”