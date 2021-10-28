LCG Fiscal Year 2021/22 adopted budget books available for purchase

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Lafayette Consolidated Government adopted budget book is now available for order.

The books are $24.09 each and must be ordered and payment must be received by Friday, November 5, 2021, to receive the bulk order price. Once printed, the books will be available for pickup at City-Parish Hall.

Books ordered after this date will still be billed at the actual cost, however, that cost significantly increases when not ordered in a bulk group order.

To order, fill out the form at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/annual-budget-book-order-form and mail a check or money order to:

Lafayette Consolidated Government

Attn: Lorrie R. Toups P.O. Box 4017-C

Lafayette, LA 70502

The report will also be available to view for free online at https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/default and at Lafayette Parish Library locations soon