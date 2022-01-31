LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks and Recreation employee is on suspension for 30 days without pay after he became upset about a supervisor who allegedly called two Black supervisors “monkeys.”

The incident is said to have occurred on Dec. 16, 2021.

David George, of Lafayette, claims he witnessed his supervisor point toward two other supervisors during a meeting, referring to them as ‘monkeys.’ During a pre-disciplinary hearing on Dec. 29, 2021, George discussed the incident and another incident that provoked a tense discussion with the accused supervisor.

According to the LCG Disciplinary Statement provided by George’s attorney, Pat Magee, to KLFY News, George stated: “I was furious and as I was walking away, another employee asked what was wrong and I asked if he heard what that white boy had said but he did not.”

Magee states his client reported the ‘monkey’ reference incident to his immediate supervisor. It’s also written that the supervisor approached George about a work-related matter, such as being on the phone while at work.

Magee says George was frustrated and responded to the accusation. According to the LCG Disciplinary Statement, George used curse words when confronted about being on the phone while at work.

George is also accused of leaving working without permission.

Attorney Magee says calling Black people ‘monkeys’ is no different than a judge calling Black people roaches. Magee says he doesn’t see a distinction.

He believes his client was upset and frustrated and that he may have been unprofessional, but he asked to leave. Magee spoke on his own behalf stating, “When an entire race of people is described as monkeys what do they expect our reaction to be?”

Magee says George does not want to get into the “what-about-isms.” He says the focus is solely on what has happened and what is happening to David George.

“David was just saying just let me leave, just let me leave. Now they’re saying not only can your people be called monkeys, but we expect you to stay and tolerate it; and if you leave, we’re going to suspend you for thirty days,” Magee added.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, Magee said George received a Letter of Suspension without pay for a period of 30 calendar days.

KLFY News contacted LCG for a response. The Communication Director told us LCG does not discuss personnel matters.