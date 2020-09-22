LCG: Debris removal from Hurricane Laura over 50% complete in Lafayette Parish

Downed trees and other debris cover front yards in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a powerful storm moved through Iowa on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reports that its contracted debris pickup service, DRC Emergency Services, has picked up over 16,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris with an estimated 10,000 cubic yards to go.

Residents can monitor progress in pickup zones, truck locations and areas where crews have removed debris. To access the zone map, go to Lafayette Consolidated Government’s website by clicking on the following link: https://lcg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=5fcd925b1b2242b0bcf2a67d39b8e163

According to LCG, DRC has completed zones 2, 8, 10, and 14 and are currently working in zones 1, 7, 11, and 13 with zones 7 and 11 near completion. Crews will then move into zone 9 and can break off from zones to take care of arising emergencies.

DRC will make two passes through all zones, with the first pass due to be substantially complete by Oct. 2. Seven trucks are currently running, said LCG, weather permitting. The number of trucks will be modified according to need.

Adhere To These Debris Removal Guidelines to Avoid Missed Collection

To avoid missed collection, it’s important to separate storm debris. Debris should be separated by yard waste (sticks, branches, limbs, logs, tree trunks, leaves, and plants) and construction debris, such as fencing, building materials, drywall and lumber. Debris is taken to different waste sites, so be mindful of placing yard waste and construction debris into separate piles at the curb.

Yard waste that is bagged or put into containers should also be placed in separate piles. It is possible that your debris may not be initially picked up; it may have to do with safety issues or access. If this happens, be assured a special effort will be made to return.

Because trucks are equipped with a powerful claw and have the potential to cause damage, avoid placing debris around these areas: water meters, telephone and cable lines, utility power poles, guy wires attached to the ground that stabilize utility poles, street signs and fire hydrants.