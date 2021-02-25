LCG collecting hazardous household waste at Cajundome March 6

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government will hold a hazardous household waste collection day at the Cajundome on March 6 from 8 a.m. until noon. Residents in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are encouraged to bring their unwanted household chemicals to be recycled or properly disposed.

Items typically brought in include paint, paint products, poison, chemical cleaners, gasoline, fluorescent tubes, alkaline batteries, and mercury. Due to several factors, LCG is unable to accept electronics at this event.

In addition, LCG is excited to announce that latex paint dropped-off by residents will be re-blended and packaged for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to use. The paint re-blending project not only provides a needed product benefiting a worthy cause, it also significantly reduces waste and saves on disposal costs.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is offered at no cost to those living within the City of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of the Parish. Attendees should enter the Cajundome parking lot on Reinhardt Drive off Cajundome Boulevard.

For updates and a list of acceptable and unacceptable items, visit www.lafayettela.gov. Residents may also call the Environmental Quality Division at 291-5637.

For a list of locations that accept hazardous waste that will not be accepted at this event, go to https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/know-before-you-throw.