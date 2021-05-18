LCG asks residents to self-report storm and flood damages

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish residents who sustained storm and/or flood damages from this week’s rains are being asked to report their damages to the state.

The reports, once filed, will be available to the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, according to consolidated government officials.

“The state will use the self-reporting damage survey to assess the type of damage that occurred,” stated officials in a press release. “The state and each parish must meet a dollar amount threshold to be eligible for federal assistance. This is the first step in the recovery process and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.”

Visit damage.la.gov or scan the code below to report damage.