LCG announces emergency bridge closure on Gendarme Rd. north of Carencro

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government announced the emergency closure of a bridge between Carencro and Cankton, which could take at least eight months to repair.

The bridge closure is on Gendarme Rd. between Kilchrist Rd. and Joli Rd.

Construction of a replacement bridge by Diamond B Construction Company was scheduled to begin within a month, but current conditions require the bridge be closed immediately, according to LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle. The construction project requires the replacement of the three-span timber bridge with a three-span concrete bridge. Completion of the project is expected to take approximately eight months.

Detours will be posted.