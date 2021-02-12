LCG addresses winter storm’s impact to Lafayette, provides resources and contact information

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)– The potential for severe winter weather beginning this weekend will affect some Lafayette Consolidated Government services.

On Monday, Feb. 15, all non-essential LCG offices and services will be closed including City-Parish Hall. Normal operations will resume Wednesday, Feb. 17, following the Mardi Gras holiday on Tuesday.

LUS Preparations

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) officials have been monitoring the storm and are taking extra precautions to keep electric and water systems running during the expected bitter cold temperatures. “Due to the expected freeze and increased electric demand, power plant staff is making preparations to run the local generation units beginning Sunday afternoon/evening through Tuesday,” said LUS Engineering and Power Supply Manager Jeff Stewart. He added, “Engineering staff is assessing the expected increases in electric and water demand, running contingency studies, and will offer support to the operations staff before, during and after the weather event.”

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper teens overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. LUS expects an increase in issues related to frozen and ruptured water lines. LUS Water Operations Manager Craig Gautreaux said his team is prepared, “Water distribution and meter services will be working together to be ready for an influx of calls to assist in water shut off at homes. Our plants are ready for any increased production.”

As for letting your pipes trickle during the freeze, LUS advises against this practice because it can cause a system-wide water pressure drop — especially if it is happening in conjunction with any water line breaks. When water pressure drops below a certain threshold, that is when the system has to submit a boil water advisory.

LUS is also making plans to handle an expected increase in customer service calls related to the storm. “We have a phone team on stand-by to assist our dispatch if there is an influx of call. We would then activate our call center. We have teams proactively monitoring LUS systems to make sure everything is maintaining normal operations,” Customer and Support Services Manager Alison Alleman explained.

If LUS customers experience an issue with water or electric service they are urged to call (337) 291-5700.

Republic Services Garbage Collection

Due to the inclement weather conditions forecasted for Monday, Republic Services will be closed. Collection will be moved to the following day(s) as follows:

Monday – No Service

Tuesday – Monday customers serviced

Wednesday – Tuesday customers serviced

Thursday – Wednesday customers serviced

Friday – Thursday customers serviced

Saturday – Friday customers service

Atmos Energy Safety Tips for Natural Gas Customers

Atmos Energy is also preparing for the winter weather and staging its employees across the system.

They offer these safety tips for Natural Gas Customers:

• Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

• Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

• Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas.

• Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

• If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667: https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak

Connect Via 311

LCG’s 311 hotline and website could be useful tools to have during the severe winter weather. You can call 311 24 hours a day to get connected to LUS and LUS Fiber to report outages or issues. You can also visit the 311 website to report issues to animal control, Lafayette Police, drainage issues, and road damage. Visit 311lafayette.services to learn more. The site is also mobile compatible so you can easily navigate it using your mobile or smart device

Lafayette Transit

Due to the forecast for winter precipitation early next week Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works Transit Division will not provide Daytime, Night Owl, or Para-transit bus service on Monday, Feb. 15. Services are also no available on Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to the Mardi Gras holiday. Transit services will resume regular schedules on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Para-transit transports will only be provided on Monday for critical-care patients needing transport to Dialysis treatment.