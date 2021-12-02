LCA sends email to parents in response to baseball coach’s arrest

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Christian Academy administration emailed a letter to parents to address the arrest of former head baseball coach Greg Fontenot. The letter was sent on Tuesday, after the news of Fontenot’s arrest came out.

LCA President Pastor Jay Miller said in the email that Fontenot turned in his resignation during the school’s Thanksgiving break after accepting an out-of-state coaching position.

The email said that the LCA administration learned of Fontenot’s arrest Tuesday morning and is “assisting authorities with their ongoing investigation.”

These types of stories get full media coverage and rumors are attached to a breaking story. We at LCA understand the sensitivity of such matters because of those involved. With that said, we will release information to our school families as needed. Pastor Jay Miller, LCA President

Miller closed the letter by asking for prayers and support as the school navigates the matter.

A screenshot of the email is below: