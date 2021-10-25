Law enforcement hopes to bridge the gap between the community with neighborhood walks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Police Department and Sheriff’s Department joined together in unity, walking in local neighborhoods, hoping to bridge a gap between law enforcement and the community.

Sgt. Robin Green says, “Come meet us, get to know us, let us try and help the best way we can.”

After a moment of silence, sergeants, captains, officers, and deputies walked door to door, talking with residents, really getting to know the people they serve.

Shoulder to shoulder, they presented a unified front as they listened to the concerns and ideas of the people.

“Communication is key between the community and us,” Green adds.

Joining the walk was Father Edward Duhon.

Duhon explains, “They serve and I serve.”

He tells News Ten he hopes his participation shows different walks of life can come together for the betterment of Acadiana.

“We have to be unified against the things that divide us,” continues Duhon.

“I know sometimes people can be hesitant to come and speak with us but that is why we are here,” says Green.

This “community walk” does come amid weeks of turnover and turmoil surrounding the Lafayette Police Department.

About two weeks ago, Chief Thomas Glover was fired from the office.

That reason is still unknown.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin was named interim chief.

However just last week, he was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after being accused of sexual harassment.

Sgt Green adds, “Citizens come first, all the other stuff has to come second.”