LAGCOE will return to Lafayette in 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil and Gas Exposition (LAGCOE) will return to Lafayette for the 2022 technical conference and exposition after changing locations in 2019. The announcement was made in a press release Wednesday morning.

The press release described the Board of LAGCOE as innovative, stating that it made significant investments to transform LAGCOE, and that said transformation will build upon LAGCOE’s established legacy by utilizing “cutting edge” concepts for conferences that are driven by partnerships with prominent organizations and use of digital technology.

It also stated that the decision to return was made in part by the “tremendous support shown by Lafayette Consolidated Government Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette community leaders. “

“Oil and gas continue to be a significant part of our local economy,” Guillory said. “From exploration and production to well servicing and transportation, Lafayette embraces our oil and gas industry. Lafayette is LAGCOE’s home, and we welcome them back and we will continue to work with them for years to come.”

The LAGCOE technical exposition and conference is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 through Friday,

October 21st at the Cajundome and Convention Center. To learn more about this event, visit www.lagcoe.com.