Lafayette’s Stuller, Inc., named Forbes’ best employer in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Forbes magazine has ranked Stuller, Inc., as the best employer in Louisiana, according to its latest survey of American businesses.

The ranking comes after Forbes conducted a survey of 80,000 Americans who work in businesses with at least 500 employees. The survey was conducted from October 2019 to May 2020 and asked respondents to rank their employers on a variety of criteria, including competitiveness, safety of the work environment, and opportunities for growth.

“It is humbling to receive this type of recognition,” says Danny Clark, Stuller president. “We’ve faced a lot of unique challenges this year. Our associates have been resilient and have selflessly served our customers and have been supportive of each other.”

The company, privately owned by Lafayette native Matthew Stuller, is North America’s largest manufacturer and distributor of jewelry and jewelry-related supplies, supplying jewelry professionals with everything they need to operate a business: engagement rings, wedding bands, ready-to-wear jewelry, fabricated metals, tools, supplies, diamonds, gemstones, computer-aided design software, and digital solutions.

“We are a growing company, dedicated to serving our associates, community and valued customers, as we have done for 50 years,” says Clark.

Below are the top 10 companies in Louisiana, according to Forbes: