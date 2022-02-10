Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – Hundreds of excited shoppers wrapped the new Aldi Supermarket storefront for its grand opening in Lafayette on Thursday. Before opening the doors, Lafayette leaders and supporters celebrated the store opening with a ribbon-cutting.

The first 100 guests received a gift bag filled with sample items from the store and a gift card. All shoppers also signed up for the chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

Long lines and crowded aisles packed the market.

Angel Cormier and Cole Dooley say they are both fans of the supermarket. “I’m very excited”, said Cormier

Dooley said, “I’m originally from Houston and I’m very familiar with Aldi, I love it.”

Rodney Lewis had never shopped at Aldi before. He loves the prices and feels the new location is a great investment in the Lafayette community.

“One of the first things I thought about was businesses in Louisiana, we need to see more of this.”

He also loves the idea of new locations opening across town. “That’s perfect because that’s closer to where I am.”

For a chance to win a $500 gift card you must visit the store’s Lafayette location and scan a QR code provided by employees.