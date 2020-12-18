Lafayette woman killed in late night accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette woman was killed in a late night accident. Louisiana State Police say 28-year old Shelby Wills was killed while walking along LA Highway 93 near Rue De Belier.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Wills was walking east in the eastbound lane of LA 93 when she was approached by an eastbound by a car. The driver was unable to avoid Wills in the poorly lit area and, as a result, the car struck Wills and killed her.

The crash remains under investigation.