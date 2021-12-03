Lafayette woman found guilty of attempted second-degree murder in 2017 hit-and-run case

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in a hit-and-run incident that happened in Downtown Lafayette in 2017, according to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry.

After four days of trial and five hours of deliberation, a Lafayette Parish twelve-person jury found Nataja Portalis guilty of attempted second-degree murder of Mary Collins and guilty of aggravated battery of Clarissa Collins.

News 10 reported the incident when it happened, which was at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017. Portalis was driving her Nissan Altima when she intentionally struck the two victims with the vehicle, throwing one victim to the side and dragging the other more than 187 feet before the vehicle ran fully over her.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and Portalis will be sentenced in early 2022. The case has been pending for approximately 5 years.