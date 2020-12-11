Lafayette woman arrested on attempted murder charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette woman is behind bars facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. Police arrested 21-year-old Jerniesha Harris on Thursday.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin tells KLFY 10 News that officers responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of South Magnolia Street Thursday morning. When officers arrived they found a man stabbed once in the abdomen. The suspect was transported to a local hospital.
Sgt. Griffin says the suspect was the person who called police. She was questioned and later taken into custody.
The suspect’s bond was set at $125,000.