Lafayette woman arrested on attempted murder charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A fire claimed the life of a Lafayette man Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the deadly blaze just after 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of St. Benjamin Drive.

The victim has been identified as 20-year old Brock Johnson of Lafayette.

According to Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, family members that were home at the time the fire broke said Johnson was in his bedroom when they heard a loud boom.

As they went to see where the sound came from, they noticed his bedroom was on fire, and they could not rescue him.

Firefighters would find Johnson in his bedroom after extinguishing the blaze in 20 minutes.

Trahan says the home and three vehicles sustained heavy fire damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The cause of Johnson's death is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.