Lafayette to offer free youth golf and tennis summer camps

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two local sports directors are teaming up to offer free summer sports camps for Lafayette Parish youth.
Both camps are open to kids ages 5-18. It is recommended that students register early. Limited spots are available. Campers will have multiple water breaks in a shaded area and will be closely monitored for possible heat exhaustion/stroke and dehydration. Masks are required indoors. Masks outdoors are optional. Campers will be social distanced and will sanitize their hands.
Golf Camp
Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course Head Golf Professional Chris Arceneaux, who also owns Generations Sports Management, will host a free golf camp from Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp will be held at the Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course, 1121 Mudd Avenue, in Lafayette. The camp will focus on teaching the basic fundamentals, like grip, swing, stance and posture with on-course instruction.
Campers should bring snacks, sunscreen, a big water bottle, and a light-colored hat.
Call Chris Arceneaux at (337) 291-5557 or visit www.hebertgolfcourse.com to register.
Tennis Camp
Beaver and Thomas Parks Tennis Director Calvin Kemp, who also owns Acadiana Serves, will host a free tennis camp from Monday, May 31 to Thursday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp will be held at Beaver Park, 500 Fisher Rd. in Lafayette. It will focus on techniques development to build fundamentals with on-court instruction and match play.
Each camper will receive a T-shirt and will be able to participate in activities like water balloon fights, Capture the Flag, popsicle parties and other team games. Campers should bring snacks, sunscreen, a big water bottle, a light-colored hat and a tennis racket.
Register at www.acadianaserves.com under the “Summer Camps” tab.