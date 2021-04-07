Lafayette to offer free youth golf and tennis summer camps

KEY BISCAYNE, FL – MARCH 25: A detail of a play as they get set to serve the ball during the Sony Ericsson Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 25, 2011 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two local sports directors are teaming up to offer free summer sports camps for Lafayette Parish youth.

Both camps are open to kids ages 5-18. It is recommended that students register early. Limited spots are available. Campers will have multiple water breaks in a shaded area and will be closely monitored for possible heat exhaustion/stroke and dehydration. Masks are required indoors. Masks outdoors are optional. Campers will be social distanced and will sanitize their hands.

Golf Camp

Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course Head Golf Professional Chris Arceneaux, who also owns Generations Sports Management, will host a free golf camp from Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp will be held at the Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course, 1121 Mudd Avenue, in Lafayette. The camp will focus on teaching the basic fundamentals, like grip, swing, stance and posture with on-course instruction.

Campers should bring snacks, sunscreen, a big water bottle, and a light-colored hat.

Call Chris Arceneaux at (337) 291-5557 or visit www.hebertgolfcourse.com to register.

Tennis Camp

Beaver and Thomas Parks Tennis Director Calvin Kemp, who also owns Acadiana Serves, will host a free tennis camp from Monday, May 31 to Thursday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp will be held at Beaver Park, 500 Fisher Rd. in Lafayette. It will focus on techniques development to build fundamentals with on-court instruction and match play.

Each camper will receive a T-shirt and will be able to participate in activities like water balloon fights, Capture the Flag, popsicle parties and other team games. Campers should bring snacks, sunscreen, a big water bottle, a light-colored hat and a tennis racket.

Register at www.acadianaserves.com under the “Summer Camps” tab.