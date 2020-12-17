Lafayette teacher says educators should be next in line to receive COVID vaccine.

Healthcare workers and those at high risk are among the first to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

However, Lafayette teacher Julia Reed says those who work in education should be next in line.

“We shouldn’t jump ahead of healthcare workers and people who are at high risk but once pass that, if we’re considered essential then we should have access.”

Reed says educators put themselves at risk everyday. She say’s although school schedules have changed allowing teachers to work from home, some teachers meet face to face with their students daily.

“It may seem like they’re not around kids but most of the teachers around Lafayette Parish are around kids.

Although most teachers see the vaccine as a way to keep themselves and their students safe, Reed says there are some teachers who are doubtful.

“There are a lot of teachers who are excited because they want to protect their students but then there are some who are skeptical about a vaccine that was developed so fast.

Reed says Lafayette Parish education officials have not yet mentioned the possibility of teachers receiving the vaccine. She says when the time comes she knows she will be notified.